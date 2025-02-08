Exclusives

Analysis: Targeting strategy changed for Ukrainian air attacks inside Russia. Defense forces executed 66 successful strikes against Russian military bases, oil hubs and arms factories during a four-month air assault campaign.

How Daily Mail amplified Russian propaganda and even managed to lie more. This could have been an SNL sketch if it weren’t for the damage done

Russia’s estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 1080 of its all-out war, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Military

Russian forces inch closer to Pokrovsk amid reduced assault intensity. Analytical project DeepState reports Russian forces advanced in two villages near Pokrovsk.

Frontline report: Ukrainian raids stop Russian breakthrough at Toretsk. Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk’s Toretsk conduct mechanized raids and close-quarters combat, preventing Russian forces from advancing beyond the city’s outskirts.

UK Intel: Russian territorial gains slow down in Ukraine.

ISW: Ukrainians advance 5 kilometers in new Kursk Oblast offensive. Ukrainian forces executed battalion-sized mechanized assaults, breaking through Russian defenses and capturing several villages southeast of Sudzha.

Intelligence and Technology

Defense Express: Ukraine downs Russian airbomb with Skyguard-inspired defense system. Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted a Russian KAB near Zaporizhzhia using a modernized Soviet-era defense system, reportedly influenced by Rheinmetall’s Skyguard technology.

Ukraine’s ranger corps receives tanks for special operations. Ukrainian Army’s Special Operations Forces establish tank units within ranger regiments, expanding capabilities with T-64BV and T-72AV tanks.

UK “rapidly developed” new naval drones for Ukraine. The UK Defense Procurement Minister mentioned “Wasp” and “Snapper” unmanned maritime vessel programs as undergoing final testing.

Ukraine’s military relies on 70% international aid for frontline equipment. Ukraine is expanding domestic production to meet combat needs and reduce import dependence, Deputy Defense Minister says.

Forbes: Trump’s space shield “Iron Dome” could pressure Putin into Ukraine peace talks. As Russia threatens nuclear retaliation against nations backing Ukraine, Trump’s proposed missile defense initiative could reshape strategic dynamics—if it can overcome the immense challenges of implementation.

International

New NATO military chief makes first foreign trip to Ukraine. Italy’s Admiral Dragone discussed military aid to Ukraine during his inaugural foreign visit as NATO Military Committee chair to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy confirms that talks with Trump’s team are underway. Teams from Ukraine and US President Donald Trump are working on details for upcoming negotiations, President Zelenskyy confirmed.

Trump says he may meet Zelenskyy next week. US President Donald Trump announced plans for a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week.

Politico: US Defense Secretary Hegseth to attend NATO Ukraine meeting, but no new arms expected. Over 50 defense ministers gather in Brussels next week amid uncertainty over American military support for Ukraine, while Britain steps into Washington’s traditional leadership role.

Bulgaria to earn over € 500 mn from Ukraine military aid in reimbursements. Sofia receives substantial compensation from Western allies for providing Soviet-era military equipment and ammunition to support Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Kellogg: Trump ready to double down on Russian sanctions. Trump’s envoy says pressure on Russia can’t be military but economic and diplomatic, with negotiations requiring concessions from both Ukraine and Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Russian officer linked to Bucha mass killings appointed deputy minister in Russia. Nursultan Mussagaliev, awarded for actions during the Kyiv invasion, now serves as an acting deputy minister.

Trump administration disbands Russian assets seizure taskforce. Attorney General Pam Bondi disbands KleptoCapture task force, redirecting Justice Department resources from Russian sanctions enforcement to fighting drug cartels.

Russian state poll claims two-thirds of Russians support Ukraine war. State pollster VCIOM reports 67 percent of Russians support the war while 65 percent say it is going well.

New Developments

Zelenskyy confirms North Korean forces’ new deployment to Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russia has stationed 60,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, keeping them from reinforcing occupied areas in Donetsk region, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US sanctions thwart major Russian LNG project as Chinese vessel returns home. After a 10-month journey, a Chinese heavy lift vessel failed to deliver critical LNG modules to Russia.

Bloomberg: Europe seeks Australian gas to reduce Russian energy dependence. LNG vessel Elisa Ardea heads to France’s Dunkirk, potentially marking Australia’s first gas delivery to Europe since 2022.

