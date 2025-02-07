Russian officer linked to Bucha mass killings appointed deputy minister in Russia

A former Russian army unit commander involved in alleged war crimes in the Kyiv Oblast has been appointed as acting deputy minister in the Orenburg Oblast administration, regional head Denis Pasler said.

Nursultan Mussagaliev, who commanded a reconnaissance platoon in the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of Russia’s 76th Airborne Assault Division, crossed Ukraine’s northern border on 24 February 2022, as part of occupation forces preparing to assault Kyiv.

During the occupation, Mussagaliev participated in so-called “cleansing operations” targeting local resistance and intimidating residents in the Bucha community, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

After Russian forces retreated from the Kyiv Oblast, Russian military and political leadership awarded Mussagaliev the Hero of Russia star and a medal “for military distinction”.

State broadcaster Russia 1 subsequently produced a prime-time documentary segment about him.

