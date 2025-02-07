Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian officer linked to Bucha mass killings appointed deputy minister in Russia

Nursultan Mussagaliev, awarded for actions during the Kyiv invasion, now serves as an acting deputy minister.
byMaria Tril
07/02/2025
1 minute read
Russian officer linked to Bucha mass killings appointed deputy minister in Russia

A former Russian army unit commander involved in alleged war crimes in the Kyiv Oblast has been appointed as acting deputy minister in the Orenburg Oblast administration, regional head Denis Pasler said.

Nursultan Mussagaliev, who commanded a reconnaissance platoon in the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of Russia’s 76th Airborne Assault Division, crossed Ukraine’s northern border on 24 February 2022, as part of occupation forces preparing to assault Kyiv.

During the occupation, Mussagaliev participated in so-called “cleansing operations” targeting local resistance and intimidating residents in the Bucha community, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

After Russian forces retreated from the Kyiv Oblast, Russian military and political leadership awarded Mussagaliev the Hero of Russia star and a medal “for military distinction”.

State broadcaster Russia 1 subsequently produced a prime-time documentary segment about him.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts