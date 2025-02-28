Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Norwegian PM: Trump’s accusations are “deeply unfounded”

The Norwegian government hopes the Trump administration will recognize the importance of “a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Støre said on 28 Feb.
byMaria Tril
28/02/2025
1 minute read
Jonas Gahr Støre.
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Credit: World Times
Norwegian PM: Trump’s accusations are “deeply unfounded”

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expressed support for Ukraine amid the recent controversy at the White House, TV2 reported.

“What we saw today at the White House is serious and discouraging. Ukraine still needs US support, and Ukraine’s security and future are important for both the US and Europe,” Støre said.

The Norwegian leader directly addressed Donald Trump’s accusations that President Zelenskyy is gambling with World War III. “This is deeply unfounded, and it is a statement from which I distance myself,” Støre declared.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very difficult and brutal time under Russian attacks,” the Prime Minister added.

“Norway supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom. We hope the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he said.

The statements come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House following a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. on 28 Feb.

Trump later claimed the Ukrainian president had “disrespected” the United States and that “Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ready for peace.”

Several world leaders have already announced their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts