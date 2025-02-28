Norwegian PM: Trump’s accusations are “deeply unfounded”

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expressed support for Ukraine amid the recent controversy at the White House, TV2 reported.

“What we saw today at the White House is serious and discouraging. Ukraine still needs US support, and Ukraine’s security and future are important for both the US and Europe,” Støre said.

The Norwegian leader directly addressed Donald Trump’s accusations that President Zelenskyy is gambling with World War III. “This is deeply unfounded, and it is a statement from which I distance myself,” Støre declared.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very difficult and brutal time under Russian attacks,” the Prime Minister added. “Norway supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom. We hope the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he said.

The statements come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House following a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. on 28 Feb.

Trump later claimed the Ukrainian president had “disrespected” the United States and that “Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ready for peace.”

Several world leaders have already announced their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

