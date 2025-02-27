Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1100: Trump labels Zelenskyy “best president” while pursuing minerals deal

Military

UK intel: Ukraine’s unconventional warfare reshapes Black Sea power balance. Although outnumbered, Ukrainian forces have managed to restrict Russian operational maneuverability on the waves.

Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with tornadoes and artillery: one dead and four injured. A Russian artillery strike killed a man in his home in Kostyantynivka before follow-up Smerch rocket attacks injured three more civilians in the same city.

Russia spends nearly $1 billion per day on Ukraine war, says intelligence chief. The Kremlin has allocated 41% of its federal budget to defense spending in 2025, a figure Ukraine’s intelligence director calls “abnormal.”

Seoul says more North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia. South Korean media sources estimate the reinforcement at 1,000-3,000 soldiers.



Intelligence and Technology

Budanov says he knew scheme of Russia’s upcoming attack as early as 2021. Ukraine’s top spy contradicted claims that officials were unaware of invasion plans, stating he personally presented attack schemes in the US in 2021.

Ukraine issues 106 military drone development grants. The country’s Vice PM reported about $3.8 million have been allocated to drone projects through the Brave1 defense technology cluster initiative.

Latvia delivers first 500 of planned 12,000 combat drones for Ukraine. The shipment comes through an international drone coalition that has promised nearly €2 billion in drone support.

Feeling “Putin’s breath”: German defense plant to ramp up production.

Romania allows military to intercept aerial threats after Russian drone incidents. Romania’s military was legally unable to act against aerial threats without an official state of emergency.

International

Trump on Zelenskyy: The best president of Ukraine. He also said that he believes that self-defence in a war is “worthy”

NATO chief announces “billions” in aid to Ukraine from Alliance members after talking to Trump. The NATO Secretary General will also join a meeting in London this weekend to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders.

UK PM Starmer: We’re ready to put the boots on the ground in Ukraine. And planes in the air, he added

Trump reveals what he’d do if Russia attacked Britons in Ukraine.

Trump rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, pledges to get “some land” back.

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year. In doing so, Trump has continued to keep up the sanctions on Russia put in place by his predecessors.

I can’t believe I said that: Trump doesn’t remember calling Zelenskyy “dictator”.

Bloomberg: Rubio says US can’t let Russia become China’s “junior partner”. Chinese officials lashed out, noting that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow isn’t influenced by any third party and any attempts to do so are ”doomed to fail.”

ISW: Russia strengthens ties with US adversaries while pursuing better relations with Trump. Moscow leverages diplomatic engagements to reinforce its Ukraine invasion narratives, securing vital military and economic backing from its key partners.

CNN: What we know about Trump’s proposed Ukraine minerals agreement. The US President announced a “very big deal” giving US access to Ukraine’s critical minerals through a joint investment fund, though Ukraine’s leader Zelenskyy expressed caution.

French media: Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy’s visit, changed his mind after talking to Macron. Zelenskyy’s upcoming meeting with Trump will determine whether the fossil agreement will succeed or ”quietly pass.”

Türkiye open to Ukraine peacekeeping if included in all preparations. Türkiye’s second-largest NATO army might join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as part of Trump’s ceasefire efforts with Putin.

NYT: UK PM to “bribe” Trump as he heads to Washington D.C.. He appears to have several aces up his sleeve.

France reveals mineral negotiations with Ukraine since October. French Defense Minister Lecornu says the talks focus on securing critical raw materials for France’s defense industry needs over the next 30-40 years.

European Council President invites Zelenskyy to Brussels for EU defence summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join EU leaders in Brussels on 6 March for discussions on European defence and security guarantees for Ukraine.

One-third of American companies still operate in Russia despite war. American companies have withdrawn from Russia at a slower pace than European businesses, maintaining 46% of pre-war revenue in 2023 compared to just 2-4% for Northern European firms.

Political and Legal Developments

“He’s a cynical psycho”: Ten years since the murder of Putin critic. Boris Nemtsov was one of the few Russian politicians, opposing the annexation of Crimea

Ukraine peace deal should include Russia’s accountability for MH17 plane crash, victims’ families urge. “Without this, there cannot be a reliable peace with Russia,” wrote relatives of the 298 people killed when flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine halts travel permits for draft-eligible cultural workers amid concerns over non-returns. Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture has suspended travel permits for draft-eligible artists and journalists effective 3 March after discovering one in five never returned to the country.

Latvia sentences man to prison for anti-Ukrainian hate speech and violence. A Latvian court has sentenced a man with seven previous convictions to 4.5 years in prison after he removed a Ukrainian flag, stabbed an acquaintance, and posted videos glorifying war crimes.

