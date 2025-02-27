French BFMTV quoted a source in diplomatic circles as saying that United States President Donald Trump allegedly wanted to cancel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, but abandoned the idea after a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

With questions looming over continued US support and security guarantees tied to a crucial minerals deal, Zelenskyy’s discussions with Trump could determine whether Ukraine secures vital economic and defense commitments or faces increasing uncertainty in its struggle against Russian aggression.

On Wednesday 26 February, the Ukrainian side allegedly received a message from Washington that Zelenskyy’s visit and meeting with Trump would not take place.

Ukraine’s president then called Emmanuel Macron, who in turn spoke to Donald Trump and convinced him to accept Zelenskyy.

Trump had a change of heart and announced Zelenskyy’s visit himself on 28 February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at his meeting with Trump he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the United States will end its support for Ukraine and what Ukraine can count on, as well as ask him about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow regarding Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the issue of security guarantees in the context of the “subsoil agreement” with the United States is a matter of principle for him, and the upcoming conversation with Trump will determine whether the fossil agreement will succeed or “quietly pass.”

