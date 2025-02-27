Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

United States President Donald Trump has extended for one year the sanctions imposed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea and recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed DNR and LNR. This is stated in the materials of the US Federal Register, presented on 27 February.
Trump extended sanctions imposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 by different US presidents. The document states that all restrictions “shall remain in force after 6 March, 2025”.
“The actions and policies at issue in these executive orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security interests and foreign policy of the United States,” the document reads.
The document will be officially published on 28 February 2025.
Related:
- CNN: What we know about Trump’s proposed Ukraine minerals agreement
- NYT: UK PM to “bribe” Trump as he heads to Washington D.C.
- Bloomberg: Rubio says US can’t let Russia become China’s ”junior partner”
- French media: Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy’s visit, changed his mind after talking to Macron
- US special envoy: We’re close to peace deal on Russo-Ukrainian War, concessions must be made