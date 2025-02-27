Support us on Patreon
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

In doing so, Trump has continued to keep up the sanctions on Russia put in place by his predecessors.
byBenjamin Looijen
27/02/2025
1 minute read
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
United States President Donald Trump has extended for one year the sanctions imposed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea and recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed DNR and LNR. This is stated in the materials of the US Federal Register, presented on 27 February.

This announcement could serve as an example that the United States is committed to keeping some pressure on Russia while negotiations are ongoing.

Trump extended sanctions imposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 by different US presidents. The document states that all restrictions “shall remain in force after 6 March, 2025”.

“The actions and policies at issue in these executive orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security interests and foreign policy of the United States,” the document reads.

The document will be officially published on 28 February 2025.

