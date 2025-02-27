Trump reveals what he’d do if Russia attacked Britons in Ukraine

Donald Trump commented on the peacekeeping initiative in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he answered the question of how he’d guarantee the safety of foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine and whether there would be a backstop.

“You mean a backstop psychologically? Or militarily? Or what? But we’re a backstop because we’ll be over there, we’ll be working in the country, that’s a great thing economically for them because we gonna have a lot of people over there so we’ll be working in the country so I just don’t think you’re gonna have a problem,” he said.

He added that security is the easy part, the hard part is to get the deal though he thinks that both Russia and Ukraine will agree.

He also answered the question of what would happen if Russia attacked the British troops in Ukraine.

“You know, I’ve always felt about the British, they don’t need much help. They can take care of themselves very well. It sounds like it’s evasive but it’s not evasive,” he said, with Vice-President J.D. Vance laughing audibly at this point.

Still, he added that despite the UK having a great military, if they need help, “I’ll always be with them.”

Starmer in turn added that “we’ve always been there, backing each other up” while Trump asked, “could you take Russians on by yourself?”