Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump reveals what he’d do if Russia attacked Britons in Ukraine

byLesia Dubenko
27/02/2025
1 minute read
POTUS Donald Trump at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer/YouTube screenshot
Trump reveals what he’d do if Russia attacked Britons in Ukraine

Donald Trump commented on the peacekeeping initiative in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he answered the question of how he’d guarantee the safety of foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine and whether there would be a backstop.

“You mean a backstop psychologically? Or militarily? Or what? But we’re a backstop because we’ll be over there, we’ll be working in the country, that’s a great thing economically for them because we gonna have a lot of people over there so we’ll be working in the country so I just don’t think you’re gonna have a problem,” he said.

He added that security is the easy part, the hard part is to get the deal though he thinks that both Russia and Ukraine will agree.

He also answered the question of what would happen if Russia attacked the British troops in Ukraine.

“You know, I’ve always felt about the British, they don’t need much help. They can take care of themselves very well. It sounds like it’s evasive but it’s not evasive,” he said, with Vice-President J.D. Vance laughing audibly at this point.

Still, he added that despite the UK having a great military, if they need help, “I’ll always be with them.”

Starmer in turn added that “we’ve always been there, backing each other up” while Trump asked, “could you take Russians on by yourself?”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts