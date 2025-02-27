“He’s a cynical psycho”: Ten years since the murder of Putin critic

On 27 February 2015, Russian politician and Putin critic Boris Nemtsov was killed in the center of Moscow

He was one of the few prominent Russian figures to openly oppose Vladimir Putin’s decision to annex Crimea and invade Eastern Ukraine, bringing to light Russian presence in the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Speaking at a rally of Freedom and Peace in 2014, he described Putin as a man with mental issues who nonetheless is cynical and vile.

“What will Putin receive in the end? Tell what will he receive? Ukraine as his enemy,” he said, adding that he opposes the war and doesn’t want Russians to arrive in coffins.

He was shot dead at 55. Five people were sentenced to prison time for allegedly carrying out the murder, with the majority believing that Putin ordered his death due to criticism.

Prominent anti-Putin figures like Anna Politkovskaya and Alexey Navalny have also been killed at different points in time, with Navalny surviving a poison attempt.