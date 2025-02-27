Support us on Patreon
European Council President invites Zelenskyy to Brussels for EU defence summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join EU leaders in Brussels on 6 March for discussions on European defence and security guarantees for Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
27/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his interview with Lex Fridman. Photo: Youtube/Office of the President of Ukraine
European Council President António Costa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the EU leaders’ summit on 6 March 6.

The EU Defense Summit involves European leaders discussing pressing security and defense issues, such as supporting Ukraine and enhancing EU capabilities. The 6 Match summit will focus on European defence and Ukraine, according to Costa’s invitation letter to summit participants. Regular summits like the European Defence & Security Summit occur annually, with the next one planned for 19-20 May 2025.

Costa noted that leaders will discuss adopting initial short-term decisions to make Europe “more sovereign, more capable and better equipped to deal with immediate and future challenges to its security.”

Regarding Ukraine, the European Council President highlighted a “new momentum” that should lead to a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”

“It is important for us to exchange on how to further support Ukraine and the principles that should be respected going forward,” Costa stated in the letter.

He emphasized that the EU and its member states are prepared to take greater responsibility for European security.

“We should be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine,” Costa wrote.

The Council President confirmed he invited Zelenskyy to Brussels to discuss recent developments with EU leaders.

Zelenskyy previously announced his participation in a European security summit in Britain on 2 March. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a summit on 2 March with European leaders to discuss their response to US President Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine.

On 26 February, EU leaders heard a report from French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington.

