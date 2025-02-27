Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Latvia sentences man to prison for anti-Ukrainian hate speech and violence

A Latvian court has sentenced a man with seven previous convictions to 4.5 years in prison after he removed a Ukrainian flag, stabbed an acquaintance, and posted videos glorifying war crimes.
byMaria Tril
27/02/2025
1 minute read
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvian flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Latvia sentences man to prison for anti-Ukrainian hate speech and violence

A Latvian court has sentenced a man to four years and six months in prison for inciting national hatred and other crimes, Delfi reported on 27 February.

The Latgale District Court also ordered one year of probation supervision after his release.

The man faced multiple charges including theft, hooliganism with property damage, causing moderate bodily harm, inciting hatred on national grounds, and glorifying and justifying war crimes.

According to prosecutors, the defendant removed a Ukrainian flag with its flagpole from a building in Daugavpils during summer 2022 and took it away.

In January 2023, the man damaged merchandise while intoxicated.  The court heard that in summer 2023, the intoxicated man stabbed an acquaintance in the neck while in a state of anger, causing moderate bodily injuries.

Between May and June 2024, he posted ten videos on TikTok where he made statements in Russian that “justified and glorified war crimes” and used aggressive language toward Ukrainians living in Ireland, thereby inciting hatred and hostility against them.

Court documents revealed the man had seven previous convictions for various crimes.

Delfi notes that Latvian authorities have been actively pursuing cases related to propaganda supporting military aggression. Last autumn in Daugavpils, two individuals were detained for drawing symbols glorifying military aggression on 14 objects. Additionally, Latvia’s State Security Service detained a citizen suspected of publicly praising Putin and justifying terrorism.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts