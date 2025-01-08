Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1050: Congress moves to recognize Russian atrocities as genocide

Exclusives

Is Russia really invincible? History suggests otherwise. Russia’s defeats in Crimea, Japan, WWI, and Afghanistan tell a clear story: Moscow’s military isn’t invincible. For Ukraine’s allies, this history matters.

“Russians will 100% break any ceasefire in Ukraine,” Republican pundit warns. Putin is too old for peace deal in Ukraine and plans to seize more territory within 18 months, says Michael DiCianna, a research fellow at the Institute of World Politics in Washington.

Historic first: Ukrainian sea drone launches FPV strike on Russian coastal air defenses. It is the first known case of an FPV attack from a “mother ship” naval drone at a coastal installation.

Military

ISW: Russia seizes 71% of strategic Toretsk after shifting to mass-unit tactics. Russian forces have dramatically altered their assault strategy in Toretsk, deploying 20-soldier platoons instead of five-person teams.

Belarus launches military exercises near Ukrainian border. Belarus launched military exercises involving territorial defense forces and reservists in the Gomel region bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine strikes Russian army command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces had been using the facility to coordinate attacks against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian populations.

Frontline report: Ukraine strikes depleted Russian-North Korean forces to defend foothold inside Russia. Taking advantage of overstretched Russian defenses and frozen terrain, Ukrainian forces have outmaneuvered extensive minefields to strike at a crucial logistics hub

UPDATED: Engels-2 bomber base fuel supply burns after Ukrainian 32-drone night raid on Russia. Russian authorities reported shooting down 32 drones across eleven regions overnight, yet flames engulfed the strategic Kristall facility 600 kilometers from Ukrainian territory

Intelligence and Technology

Over 101K Ukrainians voted to select new Defense Ministry watchdog council following corruption scandals. The Ministry made special provisions for frontline military personnel to vote through Starlink terminals, ensuring their representation in the selection process.

International

Russian airspace enables Chinese airlines’ aggressive European expansion. European airline executives have urged the European Commission to address unequal market conditions; Lufthansa called for ensuring “fair competition” by potentially requiring all flights to avoid Russian territory.

Finish FM: The path to lasting peace requires Ukraine to maintain a strong position. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen pledged support for Ukraine while highlighting the twin threats posed by Russia’s shadow fleet: continued war funding and potential environmental catastrophe in Baltic waters.

Trump “understands” Russia on NATO; Zelenskyy replies with calls for security guarantees. Responding to Donald Trump’s comments about “understanding Russia’s feelings” on Ukraine’s NATO bid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged against rushing to conclusions about US policy.

Ukraine’s allies prepare to bolster defense capabilities amid concerns over future US support. Outgoing US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is set to leave a lasting impact on Ukraine’s long-term security by convening a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s capability coalition leaders to outline plans for support through 2027.

AP: Biden Administration prepares final Ukraine aid package before Trump takes office. Pentagon officials reveal plans to fast-track significant military aid from remaining $4 billion congressional allocation, aiming to deliver critical weapons to Ukraine before the presidential transition in January.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian missile strike kills 13, injures 63 in Zaporizhzhia (updated). Devastating Russian missile strikes hit an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia as multiple explosions rocked the city

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine’s parliament passes historic citizenship law for defense forces and their families. This initiative is specifically designed to address the needs of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine and their families.

US Congress issues resolution to recognize Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide. Beyond documenting Russian mass atrocities in Ukraine, the congressional measure points to Putin’s denial of Ukrainian sovereignty and state media’s equation of “de-Nazification” with “de-Ukrainianization.”

