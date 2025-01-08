Eng
Esp

Russian airspace enables Chinese airlines’ aggressive European expansion

European airline executives have urged the European Commission to address unequal market conditions; Lufthansa called for ensuring “fair competition” by potentially requiring all flights to avoid Russian territory.
byOrysia Hrudka
08/01/2025
2 minute read
pro-russian hackers target italy's foreign ministry milan airports linate airport terminal 2022 commons/saggittarius italian cybersecurity agency confirmed successful counter-measures against cyberattacks preventing any impact flight operations critical systems launched ddos
Milan Linate airport terminal., 2022. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Saggittarius A
Russian airspace enables Chinese airlines’ aggressive European expansion

Chinese airlines are rapidly expanding their European routes by utilizing Russian airspace, while European carriers remain restricted by principled sanctions. The Financial Times reports that China’s three largest state-controlled airlines – Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern – are capitalizing on geopolitical tensions to strengthen their market position.

Analysts note that these carriers have increased their trans-continental capacity by 18% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, offering tickets 5% to 35% cheaper than their European counterparts.

Western airlines, including Scandinavian Airlines, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, have significantly reduced or eliminated direct flights to mainland China. These restrictions stem from Russia’s 2022 airspace ban, implemented in response to Western sanctions following the full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

Despite ongoing financial challenges, Chinese airlines have dramatically increased their presence in key European markets. Consultancy firm Ishka reports a 25% to 45% surge in regular flights to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy compared to 2019 levels.

The expansion extends beyond Europe, with Chinese carriers also strengthening routes to the Middle East, particularly in response to growing economic ties with Gulf region countries.

New Chinese restrictions target drone supply chains, vital for Ukraine defense

European airline executives have urged the European Commission to address what they perceive as unequal market conditions. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has called for ensuring “fair competition” by potentially requiring all flights to avoid Russian territory.

Meanwhile, US carriers have taken a different approach, successfully lobbying to maintain strict limits on direct flights to China, effectively curbing Chinese airlines’ expansion into the American market.

Analysts suggest the rapid expansion isn’t solely economic, noting potential political motivations. China is actively facilitating visa-free stays to attract international travelers and rebuild its tourism sector, which was severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!