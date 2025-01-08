Russian airspace enables Chinese airlines’ aggressive European expansion

Chinese airlines are rapidly expanding their European routes by utilizing Russian airspace, while European carriers remain restricted by principled sanctions. The Financial Times reports that China’s three largest state-controlled airlines – Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern – are capitalizing on geopolitical tensions to strengthen their market position.

Analysts note that these carriers have increased their trans-continental capacity by 18% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, offering tickets 5% to 35% cheaper than their European counterparts.

Western airlines, including Scandinavian Airlines, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, have significantly reduced or eliminated direct flights to mainland China. These restrictions stem from Russia’s 2022 airspace ban, implemented in response to Western sanctions following the full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

Despite ongoing financial challenges, Chinese airlines have dramatically increased their presence in key European markets. Consultancy firm Ishka reports a 25% to 45% surge in regular flights to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy compared to 2019 levels.

The expansion extends beyond Europe, with Chinese carriers also strengthening routes to the Middle East, particularly in response to growing economic ties with Gulf region countries.

European airline executives have urged the European Commission to address what they perceive as unequal market conditions. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has called for ensuring “fair competition” by potentially requiring all flights to avoid Russian territory.

Meanwhile, US carriers have taken a different approach, successfully lobbying to maintain strict limits on direct flights to China, effectively curbing Chinese airlines’ expansion into the American market.

Analysts suggest the rapid expansion isn’t solely economic, noting potential political motivations. China is actively facilitating visa-free stays to attract international travelers and rebuild its tourism sector, which was severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

