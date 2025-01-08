Trump “understands” Russia on NATO; Zelenskyy replies with calls for security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Donald Trump’s recent comments about “understanding Russia’s feelings” regarding Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, calling for measured evaluation of US policy while emphasizing Ukraine’s need for concrete security guarantees, Interfax reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Zelenskyy referenced past skepticism about Ukraine receiving Patriot systems:

“Remember when Ukraine was told that Patriot systems could only be in NATO countries? Either we’ve long been in NATO, or we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. As with Patriots, missile systems, and other weapons, what’s needed now is work to secure safety guarantees worthy of our people – guarantees that could stop Putin.”

The Ukrainian President highlighted that his country has never been a NATO member nor protected by a robust security alliance. He emphasized that while NATO countries remain free from conflict, Ukraine, currently at war, has the right to demand strong security guarantees from world leaders who claim to champion global peace.

Zelenskyy noted that security guarantees depend not only on the US but also on European allies’ positions.

“Despite our respect for all European countries and the US, and gratitude for their support since the war began, NATO lacked unified support between the US and European allies,” he stated.

He pointed out that several countries, including the US, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, had opposed Ukraine’s NATO prospects.“This is one reason why we’re at war now – Putin understood no one would stand up for Ukraine. He thought his larger army could destroy us. But the Ukrainian army has amazed the world,” Zelenskyy concluded.

The comments came in response to Trump’s 7 January statement expressing understanding for Russia’s concerns about Ukraine joining NATO and warning about potential war escalation. Trump suggested that Biden’s support for Ukraine’s NATO membership contradicted a long-standing understanding about Ukraine’s status, potentially contributing to the current war.

