World leaders react to Nova Kakhovka attack

Water rushing through the gates of the Kakhovka HPP. Screenshot from video shared by Zelenskyy's head of office Andriy Yermak

On 6 June, world leaders condemned Russia’s attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and warned of new sanctions for the destruction of a dam that unleashed 18 cubic kilometers of water and put 16,000 people in Kherson Oblast at risk of flooding.

Here’s what some of those leaders said:

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he was shocked by the “unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.”

“The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” the president of the European Council tweeted.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, also condemned the attack which led to environmental catastrophe in Kherson Oblast, saying that Russia must be brought to justice for “another severe war crime.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland called to impose new sanctions on Russia after the attack on the dam. According to an official statement, Poland will make every possible effort to hold Russia accountable for its crimes against the nature of Ukraine.

“It is the children, women, and men of Ukraine who will suffer the consequences of the terrible destruction of the NovaKakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This is an act against humanity. A war crime that we cannot leave unanswered,” President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stressed, urging the international community to continue helping Ukraine.

Tags: EU, Kakhovka, NATO