Ukraine strikes Russian army command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces had been using the facility to coordinate attacks against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian populations.
byOrysia Hrudka
08/01/2025
1 minute read
General Staff of Ukraine.
Illustrative image. Source: General Staff of Ukraine.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on a Russian command post in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast, targeting the headquarters of Russia’s 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

According to Ukrainian military officials, Russian forces had been using the facility to coordinate attacks against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian populations, particularly targeting residents of Kurakhove.

“All necessary measures were taken to minimize risks to civilians during the operation,” the General Staff statement said.

The strike comes just days after Ukrainian forces successfully hit another Russian command facility near Bila in Kursk region on 7 January, which housed the command post of Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade.

