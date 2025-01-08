ISW: Russia seizes 71% of strategic Toretsk after shifting to mass-unit tactics

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces have recently reached the northwestern administrative boundary of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, as evidenced by geolocated footage.

Capturing Toretsk is strategically significant as it would facilitate further advancements towards Kostyantynivka and potentially encircle other key settlements. This would disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and fortifications in Donetsk Oblast.

As of 8 January, Russian troops have made advances in key locations of Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, including Toretsk, Kurahove, and near Neskuchne, according to DeepState, a map monitoring project.

According to ISW’s assessment, Russian forces currently control approximately 71% of the settlement, contradicting claims by Russian military bloggers of 90% control.

The city has suffered extensive damage, with reports indicating that entire neighborhoods have been erased due to artillery bombardments.

Russian forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast and using its usual scorched earth tactics.



This is the Ukrainian city of Toretsk now.



Russian forces have modified their approach in Toretsk by deploying larger units and conducting simultaneous attacks across multiple locations.

According to a Ukrainian brigade spokesperson, Russian attackers have scaled up from five-person fireteams to platoon-sized formations of up to 20 soldiers.

A Russian military blogger said on 7 January that these concurrent multi-directional assaults have enabled Russian advances within the settlement, suggesting a strategy that capitalizes on numerical superiority.

The advances in Toretsk could serve multiple strategic objectives. Russian forces may attempt to advance along the T-05-16 Toretsk-Kostyantynivka highway, potentially threatening the southern tip of Ukraine’s Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk fortress belt, which “forms the backbone of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast defense.”

Russian forces have made more rapid progress in open areas compared to urban environments, advancing 18 kilometers west of Selydove since late October 2024 while taking six months to advance 12 kilometers through Toretsk.

However, ISW indicates that Russian forces may struggle to maintain a rapid pace of advancement without reinforcement from other frontline areas. The current Russian grouping in Toretsk is reportedly smaller than those in other directions and likely lacks prioritized reserve access.

The potential for further advancement depends on several factors, including force reinforcement and the Russian military command’s strategic prioritization.

The Ukrainian General Staff characterized the Pokrovskyi direction in Donetsk Oblast as the most intense battleground, documenting 38 assault and offensive actions by Russian forces within a 24-hour period.

