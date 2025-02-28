Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland comes in second most popular among voters

Sławomir Mentzen, the presidential candidate from the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, has reached second place in voter popularity for the first time, Wprost magazine reported on 27 February.

The new survey shows Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, maintaining his lead with 33.6% support, an increase of 0.7 percentage points since January.

Mentzen has surged to second place, gaining almost 6 percentage points in a month to reach nearly 19% support in the SW Research poll.

“This is currently the only poll where the Confederation candidate can count on second place,” according to the report. The publication also points out that Mentzen has recently strengthened his position in the ranking of trust in politicians.

Karol Nawrocki, backed by the former ruling Law and Justice party, has dropped to third place with 16.5% support, losing 0.5 percentage points since January.

Mentzen visited Lviv on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion to record a provocative video calling Stepan Bandera “a terrorist who was sentenced to death by a Polish court during the Second Polish Republic for killing Poles.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Mentzen’s provocative statements and hinted at possible responsive measures.

