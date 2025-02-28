Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland comes in second most popular among voters

Presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen, who recently made provocative statements about Ukrainian historical figures, has significantly increased his popularity among Polish voters.
byMaria Tril
28/02/2025
1 minute read
Slawomir Mencen
Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen. Credit: PAP, Paweł Jaskółka
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland comes in second most popular among voters

Sławomir Mentzen, the presidential candidate from the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, has reached second place in voter popularity for the first time, Wprost magazine reported on 27 February.

The new survey shows Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, maintaining his lead with 33.6% support, an increase of 0.7 percentage points since January.

Mentzen has surged to second place, gaining almost 6 percentage points in a month to reach nearly 19% support in the SW Research poll.

“This is currently the only poll where the Confederation candidate can count on second place,” according to the report. The publication also points out that Mentzen has recently strengthened his position in the ranking of trust in politicians.

Karol Nawrocki, backed by the former ruling Law and Justice party, has dropped to third place with 16.5% support, losing 0.5 percentage points since January.

Mentzen visited Lviv on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion to record a provocative video calling Stepan Bandera “a terrorist who was sentenced to death by a Polish court during the Second Polish Republic for killing Poles.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Mentzen’s provocative statements and hinted at possible responsive measures.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts