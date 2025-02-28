The Atlantic: Western allies need Plan B after Trump shows alignment with Russia in meeting with Zelenskyy

Despite the negativity surrounding the clash between the presidents of Ukraine and the US, there is at least one positive aspect— the whole world has now seen what lies behind Donald Trump’s “false friendliness.” For Ukraine, it would have been worse if Zelenskyy had been quietly pressured behind closed doors, says The Atlantic reporter David Frum.

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during the meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance that Kyiv would not agree to a ceasefire without security guarantees that would protect his country from another Russia attack after the pause, according to UkrInform.

This led to a heated argument between the leaders, with Trump mocking Zelenskyy and saying he was “gambling with the lives of millions, with the third world war” and telling him to stop holding out for security guarantees. He added, “You’re either going to make a deal, or we are out,” and accused him of “disrespectful” behavior during their talks in the Oval Office. After the clash, Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned and did not sign a rare mineral earth deal, which was called by some media outlets “racketeering.”

“Instead, Trump and Vance have revealed to Americans and to America’s allies their alignment with Russia, and their animosity toward Ukraine in general and its president in particular. The truth is ugly, but it’s necessary to face it,” said the report.

The journalist notes that the Oval Office clash dispelled any claims that the Trump administration is guided by US interests, even misguided ones. According to Frum, the cameras captured “personal hatred” from Trump and Vance toward Zelenskyy, which had nothing to do with defending American interests.

“Both the president and vice president showed the US-led alliance system something it needed urgently to know: The national-security system of the West is led by two men who cannot be trusted to defend America’s allies—and who deeply sympathize with the world’s most aggressive dictator,” Frum says.

The journalist emphasizes that US allies now urgently need a Plan B for collective security in a world where the American administration favors Vladimir Putin over Zelenskyy. He recalled that during Trump’s first term, his team included many “normal” officials who restrained him from his worst excesses. But this time, Trump has successfully imposed his own style of governance on the Republican Party.

“The pro-Trump party exposed its face to the world in the Oval Office today. Nobody who saw that face will ever forget the grotesque sight,” Frum concludes.

Following the meeting in the Oval Office, which different media outlets have called “catastrophic,” world leaders have expressed support for Ukraine.

“We must respect those who are fighting,” Macron said during his visit to Portugal, adding that one should not forget which side is an aggressor and victim in the war.

