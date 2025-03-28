Support us on Patreon
“Putin is war criminal”: Zelenskyy rejects proposed UN interim leadership

Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s de facto capitulation, including control over occupied and large unoccupied territories.
byOlena Mukhina
28/03/2025
3 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with ITV News, photo via Zelenskyy/YouTube.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s remarks about the need for a temporary leadership in Ukraine under the UN’s auspices to conduct elections, asserting that Ukraine’s government is legitimate, as well as the president, UNIAN reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again repeated Moscow’s maximalist demands, effectively amounting to Ukraine’s capitulation. This time, he proposed placing Ukraine under temporary administration.

“Our people elect according to our Constitution. Our European partners have all rejected this even as a possibility. Everyone understands that the president of Ukraine is legitimate, and Putin is a war criminal,” Zelenskyy has stressed.

The Ukrainian president has also explained why Putin resorts to such statements.

Putin demands removal of Ukrainian leadership in favor of UN interim authority

“He constantly finds some reason or another to avoid ending the war. He is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine. He is afraid of negotiations with me personally. By excluding Ukraine in this way, he shows that Ukraine is not a subject for him. Though I believe the problem is different: he has no arguments in negotiations with the Ukrainian side,” Zelenskyy has emphasized.

He has reiterated that Putin is a criminal, and his soldiers are occupiers.

“They are on our territory illegally, and they must answer for this. He does not want to end the war, which is why we keep saying there is not enough pressure on him. It is very important for us that the US acknowledges this. Europe absolutely understands this,” Zelenskyy has said.

He has added that Europe will continue to prepare and implement sanction packages, even if someone in Europe tries to block them.

“It won’t be easy, but we will find other ways,” the Ukrainian president has claimed.

At the same time, it is important for Ukraine that the US joins the “strong sanctions stance, the position of maximum diplomatic pressure on Putin,” if he does not show a willingness to end the war.

As Zelenskyy says, Ukraine is eagerly awaiting strong responses from the US.

