Romanian president signals openness to Western troop transit while warning Ukraine “may only be first target” of Russia’s war

European security demands increased defense investment as Russian aggression threatens to expand beyond Ukraine, said Ilie Bolojan.
byOlena Mukhina
28/02/2025
Two Apache attack helicopters belonging to the US land forces in action during a demonstrative exercise held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base near Constanta city, Romania, 31 March, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Romania is open to becoming a transit hub for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but discussions on troop deployment as part of a potential peacekeeping mission remain premature, Romanian President Ilie Bolojan said after talks with political parties on supporting Ukraine, according to Defense Romania.

Since 2022, Romania has provided comprehensive support to Ukraine, including humanitarian and military aid. The country has supplied Ukraine with military equipment such as armored personnel carriers, howitzers, and a Patriot missile defense system. It has also facilitated grain exports through its ports and supported Ukraine’s energy sector by supplying electricity and fuel. Additionally, Romania has hosted a training center for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

“There has been no substantive discussion on this issue nor parliamentary support. We could serve as a transit center for these troops, but further analysis is needed,” Bolojan stated.

He reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to aiding Ukraine, emphasizing that supporting Kyiv is also a matter of national security.

“Our consultations confirmed Romania’s principled readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. It is not just about helping a victim of aggression—an essential issue—but also about protecting our own security. If Russia’s current course continues, and given this region’s history, Ukraine may only be the first target,” Bolojan warned.

He also urged European nations to enhance continental defense by increasing investments in military infrastructure and the defense industry.

Earlier, Călin Georgescu, a far-right presidential candidate in Romania, was taken in for questioning by the police in connection with an investigation into his election campaign for his alleged ties with Moscow.

Georgescu is accused of creating a fascist group and providing false information about campaign financing.

Romanian authorities have carried out 47 searches at properties connected to Georgescu’s associates and found images of his ally standing next to Chechen mercenaries as well as weapons, assault ammunition, and large sums of cash, including €900,000.

