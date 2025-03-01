Support us on Patreon
Bloomberg: US won’t abandon peace efforts but will change strategy on Ukraine, sources say

he failed minerals agreement meeting has triggered a fundamental restructuring of US-Ukraine diplomacy, with administration sources declaring “Zelenskyy is done” even as ceasefire negotiations continue.
byOlena Mukhina
01/03/2025
2 minute read
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The White House in Washington DC. The illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The US is unlikely to abandon efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine but will increase pressure on Kyiv while avoiding direct communication with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reports, citing an anonymous US administration adviser.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

There’s been too much invested in trying to reach a ceasefire deal to walk away now, the source explained, reinforcing Washington’s determination to end the war.

Former Trump adviser Victoria Coates also agreed that negotiations to end the war will continue. However, she warned of potential “ramifications” for Ukraine, such as increased scrutiny of the US aid.

“I think you may see some actions like that, but none of it would necessarily preclude any future negotiation,” Coates stated.

A person close to the US administration told Bloomberg that there are no plans to continue talks with Zelenskyy. The source cited the Oval Office clash on 28 February as confirmation of “long-held suspicions” about him.

The source also claimed that Biden’s presidency led Zelenskyy to expect that “the American people would keep funding the war.” Zelenskyy is done, they said.

Following the meeting in the Oval Office, which different media outlets have called “catastrophic,” world leaders have expressed support for Ukraine.

For example, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that Zelenskyy’s dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

