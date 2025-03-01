“Only Ukrainian people decide”: Zelenskyy rejects Graham’s resignation demand

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s calls for him to step down after a tense exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance, stating in an interview with Fox News that such decisions are made solely by the Ukrainian people.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

“I don’t know if he (Senator Graham) will be satisfied with my response, but only the people of Ukraine can make this decision,” Zelenskyy remarked.

He emphasized that just as in the US, where the president is chosen by voters, the same principle applies in any civilized country, including those in Europe.

After heated discussions between Zelenskyy, Vance, and Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the Ukrainian president during the meeting in the Oval Office over his stance on Russia and its ruler, Vladimir Putin. Graham further stated that Ukraine’s current president must either step down and send someone the US can work with or change his approach. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress voiced their support for President Zelenskyy.

Shortly after the meeting, CNN calculated how many times Zelenskyy thanked US officials and the American people for their support of Ukraine. They mentioned at least 33 times when the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude for aid to the US, including President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, members of Congress from both parties, US defense companies and their employees, and the American people.

Read also: