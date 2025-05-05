Ukraine negotiates to produce Spanish elite weapon systems locally

Ukraine is preparing to manufacture cutting-edge military tech on home soil. Talks are progressing with Spanish defense giant Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) to localize production of advanced turrets and targeting systems already used on the battlefield.

As Russia’s war grinds on, Ukraine is supercharging its defense industry, rapidly scaling up domestic weapons production and tightening partnerships with European arms makers. In April 2025 alone, Ukraine approved over 120 new weapons systems.

With US aid caught in political gridlock, Kyiv is betting on Europe, not only to arm its troops but to help turn Ukraine into a future weapons exporter.

High-tech weapons, made in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry for Strategic Industries says that its officials have recently met with EM&E representatives to discuss the local assembly, servicing, and production of several systems, including the Guardian 30, a remote turret already deployed by Ukrainian forces.

“Such cooperation will significantly enhance Ukrainian military hardware, becoming a powerful reinforcement for our combat units,” says Ukrainian Minister Herman Smetanin.

He has thanked Escribano for the “substantive work and real steps” already taken toward real cooperation.

What Escribano brings to the battlefield:

Escribano is Spain’s top producer of fully integrated electro-optical and remote weapon systems. Its portfolio includes:

Guardian series: remote weapon stations with 30mm cannon options

Electro-optical systems, including night vision, thermal cameras, and advanced target identification

Precision components for aerospace applications, including aluminum parts, lenses, and machined assemblies

Guided ammunition kits, robotic systems, and other high-tech electronics

With systems in use across 25 countries, including in Ukraine, EM&E is fully vertically integrated—designing, building, and testing its technology in-house at its Madrid facility.