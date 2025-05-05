Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine negotiates to produce Spanish elite weapon systems locally

Talks with defense giant Escribano are underway to localize production of high-tech turrets and targeting systems already used on the battlefield.
byOlena Mukhina
05/05/2025
3 minute read
Escribano Guardian 30 Remote control weapon station. Credit: Escribano M&E
Ukraine negotiates to produce Spanish elite weapon systems locally

Ukraine is preparing to manufacture cutting-edge military tech on home soil. Talks are progressing with Spanish defense giant Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) to localize production of advanced turrets and targeting systems already used on the battlefield.

As Russia’s war grinds on, Ukraine is supercharging its defense industry, rapidly scaling up domestic weapons production and tightening partnerships with European arms makers. In April 2025 alone, Ukraine approved over 120 new weapons systems.

With US aid caught in political gridlock, Kyiv is betting on Europe, not only to arm its troops but to help turn Ukraine into a future weapons exporter.

High-tech weapons, made in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry for Strategic Industries says that its officials have recently met with EM&E representatives to discuss the local assembly, servicing, and production of several systems, including the Guardian 30, a remote turret already deployed by Ukrainian forces.

“Such cooperation will significantly enhance Ukrainian military hardware, becoming a powerful reinforcement for our combat units,” says Ukrainian Minister Herman Smetanin.

He has thanked Escribano for the “substantive work and real steps” already taken toward real cooperation.

What Escribano brings to the battlefield: 

Escribano is Spain’s top producer of fully integrated electro-optical and remote weapon systems. Its portfolio includes:

  • Guardian series: remote weapon stations with 30mm cannon options
  • Electro-optical systems, including night vision, thermal cameras, and advanced target identification
  • Precision components for aerospace applications, including aluminum parts, lenses, and machined assemblies
  • Guided ammunition kits, robotic systems, and other high-tech electronics

With systems in use across 25 countries, including in Ukraine, EM&E is fully vertically integrated—designing, building, and testing its technology in-house at its Madrid facility. 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!