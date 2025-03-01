German FM Baerbock demands immediate release of € 3 billion in aid for Ukraine

Germany must immediately unblock €3 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, says German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, after tensions between Kyiv and Washington have soared, Ukrinform has reported.

Her claims came after an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, when US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US Vice-President JD Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

Baerbock called for the release of the frozen €3 billion aid package in a special press statement on 1 March in Berlin. She also urged Germany to rebuild its support for Ukraine—immediately.

As the second necessary step, the German minister called for the approval of a comprehensive financial assistance package for Kyiv, including humanitarian, economic, and military aid, at the EU summit on 6 March.

Baerbock also urged Germany, France, the UK, and Poland to reach a consensus on supplying long-range weapons for Ukraine. The minister believes these steps will help Ukraine continue resisting Russian aggression despite the announced or potential cancellation of US aid, ensuring a just peace rather than capitulation.

She stressed the need for swift action and for a new government to be formed as soon as possible to take responsibility for the aid. Until then, the outgoing government must act jointly with all democratic forces.

In addition, Baerbock proposed the creation of a European defense fund, adding that investing in European security also means investing in Euro-Atlantic relations. The German minister stated that lasting peace for Ukraine is more likely to be achieved with Washington rather than without or even against the US. She urged leaders to act with a “cool head” during the mutual work.

At the same time, Baerbock warned against labeling the victim as the perpetrator and vice versa, as this would lead to the ultimate collapse of the international rules-based order and global security. She stressed that such a development would also be detrimental to the future of the US, as trust in the world’s oldest democracy and its military power could erode.

According to Baerbock, Europeans can no longer afford to be naïve that any country can now sleep calmly and not be afraid of Russian aggression. She acknowledged that concerns are greater than ever, but so is the commitment to supporting a free and independent Ukraine.

The diplomat reminded that Russia has waged this brutal war for three years, with one of its latest victims being a well-known Ukrainian journalist whose home in Kyiv Oblast was struck by a drone.

