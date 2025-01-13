Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Nazi symbols found after attack on Ukrainian refugees’ home in German town

Police investigate a crime targeting Ukrainian refugees in German town of Güstrow.
byOlena Mukhina
13/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian refugees. Photo source: Fotoreserg DepositPhotos
Nazi symbols found after attack on Ukrainian refugees’ home in German town

In the town of Güstrow, in German Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, unidentified individuals painted a swastika on a building where Ukrainians live and threw a stone through their window, according to Rostock police.

Nearly 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine due to the ongoing war and have been granted temporary protection status in EU countries. The primary host countries include Germany (1,140,705 individuals), Poland (983,880), and the Czech Republic (379,370).

The incident occurred on the night before 12 January, when the Ukrainian residents of the apartment building heard a noise, followed by a stone crashing through their bedroom window. No one was injured. The next morning, the building’s owner discovered two swastikas on the wall and alerted authorities.

The criminal police are investigating the use of unconstitutional symbols and property damage and are also investigating a connection between the two crimes. The estimated material damage is at least €1,500.

Earlier, a regional court of Mannheim opened a trial for a German couple accused of murdering a Ukrainian woman and her mother to claim the younger woman’s baby as their own.

According to prosecutors, the couple killed the women in March last year to pass off the five-week-old baby as their own. The suspects, reportedly a Russian woman and a German man from Sandhausen near Heidelberg, had long wanted a child. The woman had sought out Ukrainian refugees through a Telegram group to offer support.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts