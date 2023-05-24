Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany announces 110 Leopard tanks “soon” in Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev standing in front of a Leopard 1 tank. Photo: Twitter/Makeiev
On 24 May, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev posted a short tweet announcing the transfer of 110 German-made Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.
“110 [Leopard] 1A5. Soon,” the Ambassador wrote on Twitter:
110 🐆1A5. Schon bald. #NeueDeutscheHärte #FFG pic.twitter.com/L9Rnf9SIZX
— Oleksii MAKEIEV 🇺🇦 (@Makeiev) May 24, 2023
In April, Denmark planned to send up to 100 Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine, and announced that Ukraine would receive the first Leopard 1s “before summer.” In February, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands published a joint statement promising to pool funds to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine.
