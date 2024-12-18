Eng
Russia occupies Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast, advances near 9 other locations – Deep State

Ukrainian forces face potential encirclement risk near Velyka Novosilka as Russia reduces Vremivka salient
byMaria Tril
18/12/2024
1 minute read
donetsk-oblast-
The map shows Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast as of 18 December 2024. Credit: Deep State map
Russian forces have captured the village of Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast, the DeepState analytical project reported overnight on 18 December.

Sontsivka with a population of about 700  is located in the Kurakhove urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast. The village lies approximately 40-50 kilometers northwest of the Russian border. It is situated on the frontline, with recent military actions indicating Russian advances in the area towards Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces have also advanced near Novotroitske, Berestky, Zelenivka, Novy Komar, Storozheve, in Kurakhove, Pushkine, Dachenske and Vidrodzhennia, DeepState reports.

The capture of Sontsivka follows the recent Russian occupation of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to DeepState. The analytical project warns that Russian forces continue to reduce the Vremivka salient in Donetsk Oblast, creating a risk of encirclement of Ukrainian forces near Velyka Novosilka.

Russia continues its offensive to capture remaining areas of Donetsk Oblast, focusing on Pokrovsk, which is notheast from the Sontsivka. Pokrovsk’s strategic importance stems from its role as a logistics hub and transportation nexus for Ukrainian forces, making it essential for sustaining military operations in the eastern front.

