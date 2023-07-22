Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Girkin’s arrest likely to “infuriate” his fellow members and Russian soldiers – UK Intelligence

byOlena Mukhina
22/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



In its latest intelligence update on Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry has confirmed that Russian former intelligence officer and war criminal Igor Girkin was “almost certainly arrested for ‘extremism’ on 21 July 2023”.

“Girkin has long been a critic of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s conduct of the war. However, in recent days his comments turned to direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his time in power”, the report reads.

Igor Girkin, former warlord of Russia’s proxy forces in occupied Donetsk Oblast, arrested in Russia

According to the British Defense Ministry, the arrest of Girkin, the former Russian “Donetsk people’s republic” commander who was found guilty of involvement in the downing of flight MH17 over Donetsk Oblast back in 2014, “is likely to infuriate fellow members of the mil-blogger community – and elements within the serving military – who largely see Girkin as an astute military analyst and patriot.”

“While Girkin is no ally of the Wagner Group, he was likely only prepared to push the limits of public criticism in the context of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s June 2023 abortive mutiny.”

“The taboo against unmasked criticism of the Putin regime has significantly weakened,” the intelligence concludes.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts