Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Despite talks in Saudi Arabia, fighting in Ukraine only intensifies – UN Human Rights Commissioner

Volker Türk reveals 413 civilian deaths and over 2,000 injuries in Ukraine since the year began.
byMaria Tril
28/03/2025
3 minute read
russia targets odesa drones hits gas infrastructure poltava oblast despite alleged energy ceasefire fire site russian air attack 28 2025 f816ee3ece9eccc8 launched massive drone against ukraine overnight targeting multiple regions
Fire at the site of a Russian air attack in Odesa Oblast, 28 March 2025. Credit: State Emergency Service of Odesa region/Facebook
Despite talks in Saudi Arabia, fighting in Ukraine only intensifies – UN Human Rights Commissioner

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, reported a significant increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine during the first three months of 2024, according to Radio Liberty.

According to UN data, the number of victims has risen by 30% compared to the same period last year.

“My office has confirmed 413 civilian deaths and over 2,000 injuries since the beginning of the year,” Volker Türk said. He added that a single week in March saw more than 30 civilians killed and 200 wounded, with actual figures likely higher.

The majority of civilian victims were killed and injured by Russian military actions. The UN highlighted that three years into the full-scale war, Russia continues to use explosive weapons in populated areas, causing unacceptably high civilian losses.

Volker Türk said that 40% of civilian casualties this year occured due to long-range Russian missiles, drones, and glide bombs. He pointed out that these actions directly contravene international humanitarian law.

The UN representative also expressed concern about deaths in Russian-occupied territories. This week, six people, including three journalists, were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Luhansk Oblast.

This came amid the talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which involved representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. The Ukrainian side agreed to a 30-day truce, while Russia proposed specific conditions.

The Kremlin’s statement suggested that an agreement on Black Sea navigation safety would only take effect after the removal of sanctions against Russia. The United States did not mention this condition in its statement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has recently claimed Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, a claim denied by the Ukrainian General Staff.

Türk emphasized that while limited ceasefire efforts protecting shipping routes are a step forward, the primary goal remains “stopping the terrible suffering inflicted on Ukraine daily.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts