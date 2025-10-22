Russia strikes Kharkiv kindergarten with drones: 1 fatality, multiple injuries including children

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with at least three explosions, hitting a private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"A hit on a private kindergarten in Kholodnohirskyi district, children are injured. Fire at the strike site," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor's preliminary data, the Russian army attacked with Shahed drones. All children have been evacuated from the kindergarten, while the fire continues, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported about four casualties from the attack. "At least two of them are in critical condition. Medics are working on site," the regional head said.

Terekhov clarified that one of the injured is unconscious in intensive care.

Syniehubov later added information about two more casualties. "A man and a woman, they are being hospitalized. The woman is in critical condition with burns. Medics are providing all necessary assistance," the OMA head wrote.

At 11:41, Terekhov reported that the strike on the kindergarten killed one person and injured five more. Syniehubov specified that a 40-year-old man was killed.

The morning attack follows the overnight massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv, its oblast and other oblasts. As of 12 pm, four people were killed and 19 injured in the Kyiv Oblast.