Kharkiv Oblast authorities evacuate residents of 37 settlements amid intensified Russian shelling

On 9 August, the acting head of the Kupiansk Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych, signed an order on the compulsory evacuation of civilians from the territory of populated areas near the combat zone.

“Compulsory evacuation of the population begins in the de-occupied territories of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. This order was signed on 9 August by the acting head of the Kupiansk Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych,” Kupiansk Military Administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

This preceded the intensification of Russian shelling with artillery, missiles, and aerial bombs on residential areas in the Kupiansk district in recent weeks.

On the night of 10 August, Russian troops shelled the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, injuring a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Later that night, Russians hit the Kupiansk administration building with a 250-kilogram air bomb.

