Kharkiv Oblast authorities evacuate residents of 37 settlements amid intensified Russian shelling

byIryna Voichuk
10/08/2023
1 minute read
kupiansk khakiv oblast
On 7 August, the Russians hit the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with four aerial bombs, killing two and wounding nine. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast
On 9 August, the acting head of the Kupiansk Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych, signed an order on the compulsory evacuation of civilians from the territory of populated areas near the combat zone.

“Compulsory evacuation of the population begins in the de-occupied territories of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. This order was signed on 9 August by the acting head of the Kupiansk Military Administration, Andriy Kanashevych,” Kupiansk Military Administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

This preceded the intensification of Russian shelling with artillery, missiles, and aerial bombs on residential areas in the Kupiansk district in recent weeks.

Russia attacks blood transfusion center in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two, wounding four

On the night of 10 August, Russian troops shelled the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, injuring a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Later that night, Russians hit the Kupiansk administration building with a 250-kilogram air bomb.

Ruined Kupiansk administration building
Ruined Kupiansk administration building. Credit: Oleh Syniehubov TG chan

