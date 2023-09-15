Mandatory evacuation for children ordered in Kherson Oblast amid continued Russian shelling

In a recent decision by the Kherson Oblast Defense Council, there will be a mandatory evacuation for families with children from areas continuously shelled by Russia, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration informs.

Mandatory evacuation will be introduced in 31 populated areas of Kherson Oblast.

During the Russian shelling of Kherson on 24 August, a young child was among the victims, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In the aftermath of the attack, a pre-trial investigation was launched for violations of wartime laws.

Earlier this year, all children in Chasiv Yar, a small town in the Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine, situated perilously close to Bakhmut, were evacuated to places more distant from the immediate threats of the Russian shelling. As was reported by the Head of the Military State Administration of Chasiv Yar, Serhii Chaus, this evacuation was executed on 17 March. In his words, “There are no children in Chasiv Yar anymore.”