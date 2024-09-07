Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US “alarmed” by Iranian missile transfer to Russia

The United States has expressed deep concern over reports that Iran has delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Officials told WSJ Europe and the US are “working on a sanctions response to Iran’s move.”
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
1 minute read
Launch of the Fath-360 missile
Launch of the Fath-360 missile during military exercises. Photo: Wikipedia
US “alarmed” by Iranian missile transfer to Russia

The expected Iranian transfer of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, first reported by The Wall Street Journal citing an unnamed US official, has prompted a reaction from Washington.

“We have been warning of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are alarmed by these reports,” stated Sean Savett, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Reuters reported.

At the same time, the US hasn’t announced any specific reaction to the move.

The missiles in question are believed to be Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles, with a range of up to 120 kilometers and capable of carrying a 150-kilogram warhead. Reuters had previously reported that Russia was expecting the delivery of hundreds of these missiles and that Russian military personnel were being trained on their use in Iran.

This potential arms transfer comes despite Iran’s public denials of providing military assistance to Moscow. Washington maintains its limit on Ukraine’s use of western long-range weapons and refrains from providing long-range air-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!