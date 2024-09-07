US “alarmed” by Iranian missile transfer to Russia

The expected Iranian transfer of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, first reported by The Wall Street Journal citing an unnamed US official, has prompted a reaction from Washington.

“We have been warning of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are alarmed by these reports,” stated Sean Savett, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Reuters reported.

At the same time, the US hasn’t announced any specific reaction to the move.

The missiles in question are believed to be Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles, with a range of up to 120 kilometers and capable of carrying a 150-kilogram warhead. Reuters had previously reported that Russia was expecting the delivery of hundreds of these missiles and that Russian military personnel were being trained on their use in Iran.

This potential arms transfer comes despite Iran’s public denials of providing military assistance to Moscow. Washington maintains its limit on Ukraine’s use of western long-range weapons and refrains from providing long-range air-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets.

