Ukraine has made significant progress in developing long-range weapons with a drone capable of traveling 3,000 kilometers passing recent tests, President Zelenskyy announced.
Maria Tril
17/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot from the evening adress video
Zelenskyy announces successful test of 3,000-kilometer range Ukrainian drone

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 17 March that Ukraine has successfully tested a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 3,000 kilometers.

“I held a meeting with Ukrainian military. There were several issues, but the most important one is drones. All types of drones that are needed,” Zelenskyy said in his address.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the developers and manufacturers involved in the project. “Our drone with a range of 3,000 kilometers has passed the tests. I am grateful to the developers, grateful to the manufacturers,” he said.

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone industry since Russian full-scale invasino in 2022. In 2024, Ukraine produced up to 150,000 drones monthly. Drones like the Raybird-3 can fly up to 120 kilometers, serving reconnaissance and strike purposes.

According to the Ukrainian president, Ukrainian military has also used Ukrainian missiles, specifically the Long Neptune, indicating that the increased production is needed.

“We can say we are satisfied with the strike results. But we need to produce more missiles, more drones, and this week we will be talking about this with our partners,” the President said.

