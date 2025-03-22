Support us on Patreon
Netherlands pledges € 65 million to Ukraine’s Energy Fund while delivering 3,000 tons of critical equipment

The Dutch contribution, representing one of 211 shipments of critical equipment, arrives as Ukraine seeks international support to rebuild generation capacity particularly damaged at thermal and hydroelectric facilities.
A destroyed DTEK’s power plant following a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, on 2 April 2024. Russia is attacking Ukraine’s energy sector with renewed intensity and alarming accuracy, signaling to Ukrainian officials that Russia is armed with better intelligence and fresh tactics in its campaign to annihilate the country’s power generation capacity. (Photo Evgenii Maloletka)
Netherlands pledges € 65 million to Ukraine’s Energy Fund while delivering 3,000 tons of critical equipment

The Netherlands will contribute €65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

As of 2025, Ukraine’s energy system remains severely crippled by relentless Russian attacks, which have targeted power plants, substations, and transmission lines since the full-scale invasion in 2022. Over 1,000 attacks have ravaged the infrastructure, with recent strikes focusing on thermal and hydroelectric plants, resulting in significant losses to generation capacity.

Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022 to finance the purchase of spare parts and equipment for destroyed energy infrastructure. As of 24 February 2025, the fund has received over €1.11 billion from more than 30 countries.

The funds from the Netherlands will aid in the repair of energy infrastructure and preparations for the next heating season.

The money will also help address urgent needs. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak thanked the Netherlands for its support, emphasizing its importance for the stable supply of energy in Ukraine.

The Netherlands confirmed that energy support will remain a priority in its aid to Ukraine. Representatives of both countries also discussed cooperation possibilities in the gas extraction industry and renewable energy sources.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands has sent 211 shipments of energy equipment to Ukraine, totaling nearly 3,000 tons.

This included transformers, generators, a mobile gas power station, cables, hardware for overhead lines, and other equipment necessary for repair and recovery work in the energy sector.

Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced that the Netherlands will invest $756 million in drone production for Ukraine.

In 2024, the Netherlands said it would send $433 million for the development and production of various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of these were planned for production in the Netherlands, with the remainder to be manufactured in Ukraine and other countries.

