NATO chief Rutte stresses more weapons for Ukraine, less talk on peace process

The NATO Secretary General suggested the West should focus on strengthening Kyiv’s position before Ukraine considers peace talks with Russia.
byYuri Zoria
04/12/2024
2 minute read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in NATO HQ, Brussels, 3 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/NATO News
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 3 December, emphasized the need for increased military support to Ukraine before any peace talks with Russia. Rutte stressed that the West should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s position on the battlefield before considering negotiations.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s push for a quick cease-fire in the Russo-Ukrainian war would favor Russia by freezing the conflict with Moscow retaining control over occupied Ukrainian territories, effectively granting it victory and time to prepare for future invasions. While some Western officials express concerns over the prolonged war and growing military fatigue, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer emphasized that supporting Ukraine’s military efforts is essential to preventing a Russian victory.

According to The New York Times, Rutte said it was Ukraine’s decision when to initiate peace talks with Russia but urged the alliance to send more weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems. He stated that the priority should be ensuring Ukraine’s military strength rather than engaging in discussions about the peace process.

“Let’s not have all these discussions, step by step, on what a peace process might look like,” Rutte remarked, suggesting that more military aid was necessary before talks could begin.

Speaking alongside Rutte, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, echoed the NATO chief’s sentiments, stressing the need for stronger Western decisions to help Ukraine’s military capacity. In particular, Sybiha highlighted the urgency of securing more air defense systems to protect the country from Russian attacks, particularly as the cold winter months set in. He noted that Ukraine required at least 19 additional air defense systems to protect both its people and energy infrastructure.

