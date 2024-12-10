Forbes: Major Russian assault looms near Pokrovsk despite Ukrainian tactical successes

Russian forces are advancing toward the fortress city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian troops launched a limited counterattack near Velyka Novosilka on 9 December, Forbes says.

Russia continues efforts to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, a crucial logistics and transport hub for Ukraine’s eastern front. Overall, Russia’s efforts are concentrated on Donetsk Oblast and repelling Ukrainian forces from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The UK Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces have made gradual gains and are now just 6-7 km from Pokrovsk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces face potential encirclement in the Dalnie salient, according to the Center for Defense Strategies.

The Institute for the Study of War said that “Russian forces have continued to use frontal mechanized and dismounted infantry assaults to advance slowly but gradually into eastern and central Kurakhove and south of Kurakhove into Dalnie.”

The situation involves approximately 10,000 Ukrainian troops from eight battalions and four brigades facing up to 18,000 Russian troops from nine regiments and brigades in the Dalnie area. The Russians could potentially cut across the salient between Bahatyr and Novotroitske, threatening Ukrainian positions.

“The upcoming battle for Pokrovsk will mark the apex of the enemy’s offensive operation in the southwestern theater of operations in 2024,” the Center for Defense Strategies predicted.

The offensive’s timeline could be affected by winter weather and Russian losses in Kursk Oblast. Additionally, Forbes says that the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump could impact Ukrainian forces by potentially cutting off critical US ammunition supplies starting next month.

