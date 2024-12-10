Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Forbes: Major Russian assault looms near Pokrovsk despite Ukrainian tactical successes

Russian forces prepare for Pokrovsk siege in Donetsk Oblast while maintaining pressure on Ukrainian positions in Dalnie salient and surrounding areas.
byYuri Zoria
10/12/2024
2 minute read
forbes major russian assault looms despite ukrainian tactical successes near pokrovsk forces prepare siege donetsk oblast while maintaining pressure positions dalnie salient surrounding areas advancing toward fortress city troops launched
Map: Forbes
Forbes: Major Russian assault looms near Pokrovsk despite Ukrainian tactical successes

Russian forces are advancing toward the fortress city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukrainian troops launched a limited counterattack near Velyka Novosilka on 9 December, Forbes says.

Russia continues efforts to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, a crucial logistics and transport hub for Ukraine’s eastern front. Overall, Russia’s efforts are concentrated on Donetsk Oblast and repelling Ukrainian forces from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The UK Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces have made gradual gains and are now just 6-7 km from Pokrovsk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces face potential encirclement in the Dalnie salient, according to the Center for Defense Strategies.

The Institute for the Study of War said that “Russian forces have continued to use frontal mechanized and dismounted infantry assaults to advance slowly but gradually into eastern and central Kurakhove and south of Kurakhove into Dalnie.”

Map: ISW

The situation involves approximately 10,000 Ukrainian troops from eight battalions and four brigades facing up to 18,000 Russian troops from nine regiments and brigades in the Dalnie area. The Russians could potentially cut across the salient between Bahatyr and Novotroitske, threatening Ukrainian positions.

The upcoming battle for Pokrovsk will mark the apex of the enemy’s offensive operation in the southwestern theater of operations in 2024,” the Center for Defense Strategies predicted.

The offensive’s timeline could be affected by winter weather and Russian losses in Kursk Oblast. Additionally, Forbes says that the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump could impact Ukrainian forces by potentially cutting off critical US ammunition supplies starting next month.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!