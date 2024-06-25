ISW: Ukrainian forces counterattack in Vovchansk and Starytsia

The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 25 June that Ukrainian forces have made limited gains northeast of Kharkiv City, while Russian forces have advanced in the Siversk and Toretsk directions.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 24 June showed Ukrainian forces engaged in small arms fire with Russian forces in northeastern Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City), indicating that Ukrainian forces regained limited positions along Khiloboroba Street. The ISW also reported that Ukrainian forces have regained positions in central Starytsya.

ISw also reported, citing Russian military bloggers, that Ukrainian counterattacks north of Kharkiv City near Hlyboke and in the direction of Lyptsi and in Vovchansk on June 23 and 24 were unsuccessful.

The ISW reports Russian advances in the Siversk direction. Geolocated footage published on 23 June showed elements of the Russian 119th Guards Airborne (VDV) Regiment (106th Guards VDV Division) planting a Russian flag in southeastern Rozdolivka (south of Siversk), according to the ISW.

The report also indicates Russian progress toward Toretsk, east of Druzhba (northeast of Toretsk).

The Ukrainian General Staff, according to the ISW, reported ongoing Russian attacks in various locations near Siversk and Toretsk.

