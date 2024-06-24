Ukraine’s spy chief: Strikes on oil refineries may not turn tide of war, but will affect Russian economy, troop morale

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, believes that drone strikes on Russian oil refineries may not be decisive in the war but could have significant economic and psychological impacts, according to a recent interview for The Philadephia Inquirer

Budanov said that while these attacks “may not turn the war around,” they can affect Russia’s economy “and psychological state,” which in turn “affects the military component.”

In the interview, Budanov also emphasized the importance of taking the war to Russian territory. “I have been advocating this since the very first days of the war, saying openly that so long as the war is contained on our territory, it will not affect Russia,” Budanov said.

He highlighted recent Ukrainian drone strikes, including an attack on Russia’s Morozovsk airfield with at least 70 drones. Budanov confirmed that HUR has also been involved in attacks by long-range Ukrainian Liutyi airplane drones that have destroyed dozens of Russian oil refineries.

Regarding the current situation on the eastern front, Budanov was candid about Ukraine’s challenges. “The good news is that no Armageddon will emerge,” he said. The bad news is that the situation is quite difficult. It will remain like this for at least one month and will not become easier.”

On the possibility of peace talks, Budanov was dismissive, saying, “We have no option but to get back what was occupied. Otherwise, the state of war will go on forever.”

The report notes that Ukrainian officials are starting to consider the potential impact of a Trump victory in the US presidential election. However, Budanov expressed confidence in the US system, saying, “I believe in the USA and that we will reach victory together.”

