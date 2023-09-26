Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UN: “Continuous evidence” of Russian forces committing war crimes in Ukraine

UN Human Rights Council has continuous evidence of Russian “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure” in Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
26/09/2023
There is “continuous evidence” Russian forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine, the United Nations Human Rights Council said, according to CNN.

According to the Council, this includes “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure.”

The UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine “documented explosive weapons attacks on residential buildings, a functional medical facility, a railway station, a restaurant, shops and commercial warehouses,” which led to civilian casualties, the disruption of essential services and supplies, and the damage or destruction of key facilities.

“The commission reported Russian soldiers committing sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83. It said it continues to ‘investigate individual situations of alleged transfers of unaccompanied minors by Russian authorities to the Russian Federation’,” CNN says.

The commission also says it is investigating the cause of the Nova Kakhovka dam destruction in June.

