ISW: Ukraine’s October strike left Feodosiia oil terminal crippled — Russia may never repair it

The Ukrainian air strikes on Russian-controlled maritime oil terminal in Feodosiia, occupied Crimea. The facility was hit multiple times this month. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russia may never be able to fix the terminal.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine continues a deep-strike campaign inside Russia and in the occupied territories, targeting Russian fuel production and storage facilities. Inside Russia, Ukraine strikes oil refineries several times a week since August, while in occupied areas, Ukrainian drones target storage facilities. The latest attack occurred last night, as Ukraine hit a refinery in Samara Oblast, a natural gas processing plant in Orenburg Oblast, and a storage facility in occupied Berdiansk, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s October strikes left major damage at Feodosia oil terminal

In its 18 October report, ISW says the attacks "appear to have significantly degraded the terminal, and it is unclear when or if Russia will be able to repair it."

Satellite imagery from Planet, taken on 17 October and published a day later, shows extensive destruction to multiple fuel tanks after Ukrainian strikes on 6, 7, and 13 October.

According to Ukraine-based open source intelligence group Frontelligence Insight, at least 11 main oil storage tanks and six smaller day or additive tanks were destroyed or severely damaged in the attacks. As of 17 October, the group assessed that 19 main tanks and six smaller tanks were no longer operational.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed on 15 October that at least 16 oil tanks had been damaged.

Repairs unlikely as Ukraine threatens renewed strikes

Frontelligence Insight noted that Russia will likely struggle to restore the Feodosiia terminal. The group added that any repair attempts could be targeted again by Ukraine.

Investigative journalist Mark Krutov from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) published satellite photos comparing the terminal’s condition in 2022 and October 2024, showing cumulative damage from past Ukrainian strikes. These images indicate that previously damaged parts of the facility had not been repaired before the latest attacks.

Full timeline of the Feodosia port oil depot since 2022 in @planet HR images: Pre-strike –> 'Pantsir' installed –> aftermath of the first Ukrainian strike on Oct. 7, 2024 –> aftermath of the second and third Ukrainian strikes on Oct. 6 and 13, 2025. pic.twitter.com/zBbnqYAdEq — Mark Krutov (@kromark) October 18, 2025

ISW says the Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian oil infrastructure in occupied Feodosia has reduced the terminal’s ability to provide fuel and lubricants to the Russian military.