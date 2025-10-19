Ukrainian drones spark massive fire at Rosneft’s major oil refinery in Samara’s Novokuybyshevsk (video)

Ukrainian drones struck Rosneft's major Russian oil refinery overnight, igniting a massive fire that raged into the morning, according to Ukrainian Telgram channels and a later report by the Ukrainian military. The Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara Oblast was hit for the fifth time, and the fourth time this year, Militarnyi noted. The plant is located roughly 900 km from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has been consistently targeting fuel infrastructure in Russia as part of its long-range drone campaign. The aim is to disrupt logistics and cut off fuel supplies used by Russia’s military. Since early August, Ukrainian drones have been striking several such sites weekly, leading to reported fuel shortages across multiple Russian regions. Last night's attack hit not only the Samara refinery, but also a gas processing plant in Samara Oblast next to Kazakhstan.

Ukrainian drones hit Rosneft refinery in Samara Oblast

The attack occurred overnight on 18–19 October 2025 and targeted the Novokuybyshevsk refinery, which is operated by Rosneft’s Novokuybyshevsk Petrochemical Company.

Initially, Ukrainian Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ shared footage showing the blaze, glow from incoming strikes, and the sound of Russian anti-air systems attempting to shoot down incoming drones. More videos posted later from the area showed heavy smoke and flames continuing into the morning. Russian Telegram channel Astra cited eyewitnesses describing a large plume of smoke rising from the site. Residents in Novokuybyshevsk shared videos of the smoke column and claimed it was coming from the refinery.

Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery



The attack continues: more drones arrive, Russia's air defense tries to shoot them down.

📹Supernova+

According to Ukrainian General Staff, the drones hit primary crude processing units known as ELOU AVT. Explosions and a large-scale fire followed, with visible flames continuing into the morning.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed responsibility for the strike, stating that the Defense Forces targeted a critical facility of the aggressor state.

“Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara Oblast. Explosions and fire were recorded at the facility. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian army,” their statement said.

The military noted that this strike is part of a broader effort to disable Russian war-related production infrastructure.

The Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery's views around 9:00 Kyiv time



📹Exilenova+

One of Russia’s top petrochemical facilities

The Novokuybyshevsk refinery is a critical component of Russia’s fuel and chemical production. The facility produces more than 20 types of commercial products and processed 5.74 million tons of crude in 2024. Its output last year included 1.10 million tons of gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel, and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil.

The facility also manufactures over 50 types of products, including liquefied gases, MTBE, benzene, phenol, acetone, alpha-methylstyrene, and olefins. It is Russia’s only producer of synthetic ethanol and para-tertiary-butylphenol, both of which are considered strategically important for industrial and military applications.

Russian officials confirm strike but stay vague on consequences

The governor of Samara Oblast, Fedorishchev, confirmed that a drone attack occurred in the region but did not elaborate on the impact.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that air defenses shot down 45 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and occupied Crimea overnight. According to the ministry, 12 drones were downed in Samara Oblast, 11 in Saratov Oblast, five each in Rostov and Voronezh oblasts, two in both Bryansk and Lipetsk, and one each in Volgograd, Orenburg, Ryazan, Tver, and Tula oblasts. Three additional drones were allegedly shot down in Crimea.