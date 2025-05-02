Ukrainian drones strike Russian air defenses in occupied Crimea (video)

Ukrainian drones operated by the Prymary (“Ghosts”) unit of the Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck multiple Russian air defense assets in occupied Crimea, Militarnyi reported late on 1 May.
The HUR’s video published via the Telegram channel Russia no context shows at least two drones hitting Russian targets. The first drone struck a logistics truck near a wooded area. The second targeted an ST-68 radar station, used for tracking low-altitude objects.
The footage also showed a Kasta-2E2 radar system, previously featured in HUR-released videos. This mobile three-coordinate radar monitors airspace, identifies aerial targets—particularly at low altitudes—and transmits their coordinates to air defense systems.
Subsequent footage captured a Ukrainian drone hitting a 9S15 Obzor-3 radar, which monitors large airspace sectors and can track up to 200 aerodynamic targets simultaneously. Another drone then struck a 9S32 Imbir missile guidance station, part of Russia’s integrated air defense.
Operators from the Prymary unit reportedly reached and struck S-300 and S-300V surface-to-air missile launchers, inflicting further damage to Russian air defense capabilities.
Militarnyi notes that one drone seen entering occupied Crimea bore the silhouette of the Rubaka—a Ukrainian long-range drone capable of flying up to 500 kilometers.
