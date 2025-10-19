Ukrainian drones ignite one of Russia’s largest gas plants 1,200+ km from front lines — Orenburg facility burns overnight (video)

Overnight on 19 October 2025, Ukrainian drones struck deep into Russian territory, igniting a major fire at the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, a critical facility owned by Gazprom. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the attack, which reportedly targeted a key unit of the massive complex.
Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia, setting Gazprom's Orenburg gas plant ablaze
The drone attack hit the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant in Orenburg Oblast, approximately 1,250 km from the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ first reported the explosion around 4 a.m., sharing photos of a bright red glow on the horizon. Local messages referenced smoke and fire in the area of the plant. Shortly after, Supernova+ posted more images, including a screenshot from a local social group confirming the fire.
Additional images and videos of the burning facility were later shared by both channels.
Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported that drones attacked the plant and that the strike caused a significant fire. The governor of Orenburg Oblast, Evgenii Solntsev, confirmed that drones hit the Gazprom facility, stating that part of the infrastructure was damaged and that a fire broke out in one of the plant’s units. Before the explosions, authorities had issued a drone alert for the region.
Ukraine confirms the Orenburg attack
The General Staff also confirmed successful strikes on two other targets the same night: Rosneft's Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara Oblast and a fuel and lubricant depot in Russian-occupied Berdiansk on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one allegedly in Orenburg Oblast.
