“Bringing Russia back to reality”: Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries almost every day – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is intensifying its long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure and deepening defense cooperation with Western partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his 19 October daily address.

Ukraine has recently been expanding its strike capabilities deep into Russia, hitting the infrastructure that sustains its war. The strategy shifts pressure onto Russian territory while Ukrainian forces continue to defend against relentless attacks at home.

“There has been an increase both in the range and in the accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. Practically every day or two, Russian oil refineries are being hit,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine’s growing precision-strike capability, supported by new agreements with the US and European allies, is “bringing Russia back to reality” after nearly four years of war.

The president said he had discussed Ukraine’s expanded long-range capabilities with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and hinted at new military actions, “responding to every Russian strike.”

Zelenskyy also announced that Kyiv is working with European partners to expand the PURL initiative and increase purchases of US-made air defense and long-range strike systems, while finalizing key defense technology agreements with several countries. “Our capabilities will be broadened,” he said.

He added that Ukraine continues to coordinate closely with allies to maintain unified pressure on Moscow.

“We are currently working on the details. And almost every day now, we are communicating with leaders to ensure that we have a common position, all of us in Europe, on putting pressure on Russia - the right kind of pressure. We will grant the aggressor no gifts and forget nothing,” Zelenskyy said.