Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Bringing Russia back to reality”: Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries almost every day – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is expanding its long-range strike program with US-made weapons and new defense agreements in Europe, Zelenskyy said in his 19 October address.
byBenjamin Murdoch
19/10/2025
2 minute read
analysis two months deep strikes explains what ukraine really targets russian oil refineries · post fires kuybyshevsky refinery samara russia after drone attack 28 2025 telegram/exilenova+ oil-depot-on-fire-samara-5008117500373742143 ukraine’s two-month strike
Fires at the Kuybyshevsky oil refinery in Samara, Russia, after a drone attack on 28 August 2025. Photo: Telegram/Exilenova+.
“Bringing Russia back to reality”: Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries almost every day – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is intensifying its long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure and deepening defense cooperation with Western partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his 19 October daily address. 

Ukraine has recently been expanding its strike capabilities deep into Russia, hitting the infrastructure that sustains its war. The strategy shifts pressure onto Russian territory while Ukrainian forces continue to defend against relentless attacks at home.

“There has been an increase both in the range and in the accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. Practically every day or two, Russian oil refineries are being hit,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine’s growing precision-strike capability, supported by new agreements with the US and European allies, is “bringing Russia back to reality” after nearly four years of war.

The president said he had discussed Ukraine’s expanded long-range capabilities with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and hinted at new military actions, “responding to every Russian strike.”

Zelenskyy also announced that Kyiv is working with European partners to expand the PURL initiative and increase purchases of US-made air defense and long-range strike systems, while finalizing key defense technology agreements with several countries. “Our capabilities will be broadened,” he said.

He added that Ukraine continues to coordinate closely with allies to maintain unified pressure on Moscow. 

“We are currently working on the details. And almost every day now, we are communicating with leaders to ensure that we have a common position, all of us in Europe, on putting pressure on Russia - the right kind of pressure. We will grant the aggressor no gifts and forget nothing,” Zelenskyy said. 

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts