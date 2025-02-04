Support us on Patreon
Russian missile strike on central Izium kills four

A ballistic missile struck the Kharkiv Oblast city at about 11:30, killing four, injuring 20 civilians, and damaging administrative and residential buildings.
Smoke rising in central Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, after a Russian ballistic missile strike on 4 February 2025. Photo: Izyumcity via Telegram/Tsaplienko
Russian missile strike on central Izium kills four

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on the city center of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on 4 February, killing four people and injuring twenty others, local officials reported. The Russian attack partially destroyed administrative buildings and damaged a five-story residential building.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The attack occurred around 11:35, targeting the central part of the city, Izium City Military Administration head Valerii Marchenko told Suspilne.

“Emergency services are working now. There are wounded, we’re determining how many. Ambulances are operating. There’s significant damage,” Marchenko said.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that Russian forces used a ballistic missile in the attack. According to preliminary data, four people were killed. As of 12:01, officials reported 17 people were wounded, with five requiring hospitalization.

Syniehubov later updated that the number of injured had increased to 20 people. Then he reported that one person remained trapped under the rubble.

