1 dead, 1 injured after Russia’s attack on Sumy Oblast – Sumy Head

On Nov. 6, a woman was killed and another local resident was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian invaders in the Vorozhbian community of Sumy Oblast, north of Ukraine, Dmytro Zhivytskyi, Sumy head in Telegram.

“In one day, 72 (!) shells arrived in the Vorozhbian community from Russia. Unfortunately, we have a fatal case. A local 62-year-old woman who was in the garden during the shelling was killed by shrapnel. The shell exploded just a few meters away from her.

Another local resident was injured,” Dmytro Zhivytskyi said. “3 private houses were badly damaged. Little was left of one house. The summer kitchen, bathhouse and sheds were also destroyed. Power lines were damaged and gas pipes were broken by fragments. Shells were also exploding near an apartment building. Three apartments were damaged: broken windows, torn window frames, doors.”

Also, the railway infrastructure on the section between Sumy and Konotop was damaged due to Russian terrorist attacks.

On Nov. 6, “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that due to Russia’s attacks on the Sumy oblast, some trains will depart with delays and changed schedules.