2 colleges destroyed, 1 killed in Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv

Around midnight, Mykolaiv was shelled with S-300 missiles, as a result of which a number of civilian objects were damaged.

One missile hit and damaged the building of the Arkas Gymnasium, three more hit the territory of the Mykolaiv Polytechnic Vocational College. As a result of the shelling, the 4-storey building of the college was partially destroyed. Nearby private sector and apartment buildings were damaged.

Fires broke out in the warehouse of the college and in a 5-storey residential building nearby. 2 people were rescued. 1 woman died. 5 people were injured, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office KyryloTymoshenko.

Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

