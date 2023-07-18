Port, industrial facilities hit in Russian night missile and drone attack on southern Ukraine

Ukraine downed all six Kalibr cruise missiles and 31 of 36 kamikaze drones that Russia launched on the southern city of Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblast. Yet, port infrastructure, industrial facilities were hit, and an elderly man hospitalized. This occurred 24 hours after an attack of the key Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia.

On the night of 18 July, Russian forces fired six Kalibr missiles and launched 36 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones over the southern city of Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblast. Ukraine’s Air defense shot down all missiles, 31 of 36 drones and one reconnaissance drone, Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

As per Operational Command “South,” 21 Shahed-13 attack drones were downed over Odesa. The debris damaged the port infrastructure and several private houses. An elderly man was hospitalized after missile debris hit his home, the statement said.

“Several waves of attack drones were aimed at revealing and wearing out air defenses. Afterward, six Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea against Odesa,” the report said.

In addition, Ukraine’s air forces shot down four Shahed-136 attack drones over the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast. There was a hit on an industrial facility. As a result, there was a fire that was extinguished, the head of Mykolaiv reported. In the morning, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, with artillery. The consequences are being clarified.

Last night, 18 July, Russia also hit Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts with drones. In Donetsk Oblast, three people died due to Russian shelling, one dead and five wounded in Zaporizhzhia. Three more were injured as a result of shelling in Kherson Oblast.