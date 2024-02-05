ISW: Russia’s troop reserves align with its attack efforts, not predictive of future moves

Russia’s reported reserve concentrations throughout Ukraine align with assessed priorities along the front but may not indicate future Russian operations, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says.
Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported that Russian forces maintain 17 regiments, 16 battalions, and two regiment-battalion level tactical detachments in reserve. Of the approximately 60,000-62,000 total Russian personnel in these reserve units, only around 20,000 tactical and operational-tactical reserve personnel are equipped with weapons and gear.
Mashovets noted that Russia’s reserves are primarily concentrated in the operational zone of the Southern Grouping of Forces, followed by the Western, Dnepr, Zaporizhzhia, Eastern, and Central Groupings of Forces. The Southern Grouping of Forces, responsible for the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, sees the highest reserve concentration, aligning with Russian forces’ focus on offensive efforts in these areas.
