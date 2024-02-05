Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

ISW: Russia’s troop reserves align with its attack efforts, not predictive of future moves

Russian reserve troop concentrations are highest along frontlines in southern and western Ukraine, mirroring ongoing Russian offensive efforts around Bakhmut and the Kupiansk-Svatove line but not necessarily predictive of future operations, ISW says.
byYuri Zoria
05/02/2024
2 minute read
Russian soldier with looted items in Popasna, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. Spring 2022. Photo: RFE/RL
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia’s reported reserve concentrations throughout Ukraine align with assessed priorities along the front but may not indicate future Russian operations, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says.

Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported that Russian forces maintain 17 regiments, 16 battalions, and two regiment-battalion level tactical detachments in reserve. Of the approximately 60,000-62,000 total Russian personnel in these reserve units, only around 20,000 tactical and operational-tactical reserve personnel are equipped with weapons and gear.

Mashovets noted that Russia’s reserves are primarily concentrated in the operational zone of the Southern Grouping of Forces, followed by the Western, Dnepr, Zaporizhzhia, Eastern, and Central Groupings of Forces. The Southern Grouping of Forces, responsible for the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, sees the highest reserve concentration, aligning with Russian forces’ focus on offensive efforts in these areas.

Mashovets pointed out that it’s unsurprising for Russia’s Dnepr Grouping of Forces, situated in occupied Kherson Oblast, to rank third in terms of reserve numbers. This is because Russian forces might be apprehensive about a potential Ukrainian threat in the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian officials have recently mentioned that over 70,000 Russian personnel are present on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, although many are concentrated further in the rear.

The reserves of the Dnepr Grouping of Forces could readily shift towards the Zaporizhzhia direction if the situation demanded it. Mashovets further analyzed that the Central Grouping of Forces, responsible for the Lyman direction, maintains the lowest reserve concentration due to its smaller operational zone, necessitating fewer troops.

ISW’s assessment suggests that the Central Grouping of Forces maintains a lower reserve concentration because Russian activities in the Lyman direction are likely intended to support the Western Grouping of Forces’ operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove line, as ISW will soon elaborate in an upcoming operational analysis of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv-Luhansk axis. As long as Russia retains strategic initiative across the theater, they can easily shift their reserve concentrations between various front sectors.

ISW’s ongoing assessment maintains that if Ukraine adopts an active defense strategy throughout the theater in 2024, it would potentially relinquish the strategic initiative to Russia. This would enable Moscow to dictate the location, timing, and scale of conflicts within Ukraine and allocate Russian resources accordingly, placing Ukraine in a reactive position. However, Ukraine could retain control over the strategic initiative if it manages to contest it effectively.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0